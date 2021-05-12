Major Tennessee Bridge Closed After Crews Discover A Crack

A major bridge along Interstate 40 connecting Tennessee and Arkansas has been closed "indefinitely" after authorities discovered a crack under the bridge on Tuesday (May 11), according to WREG.

The crack was found on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge during a routine inspection, causing all lanes to close and allowing for an investigation. Both the Tennessee and Arkansas departments of transportation are working together to address the issue.

"The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will begin emergency repairs on the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River after a routine inspection uncovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss," TDOT said in a statement. "For the motoring public's safety, the bridge will be entirely shut down while crews investigate the crack's extent further and then repair the problem, which could take some time."

For drivers who rely on the bridge to cross over the Mississippi River, an alternate route can be taken using the Interstate 55 bridge. River traffic has also been shut down until further notice.

According to WREG, the bridge was opened in 1973 and carries more than 37,000 vehicles across the wide river each day. It is inspected every two years and was last checked in 2019.

Photo: Getty Images