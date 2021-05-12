Man Reportedly Stole $1.7 Million From Woman With Dementia By Posing As Son

A man in Tennessee is accused of posing as the son of an elderly woman with dementia in order steal $1.7 million, WKRN reports. The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 63-year-old Karl Hampton and his wife, 59-year-old Deborah Hampton, on Wednesday (May 12), according to the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Karl Hampton, of Franklin, was previously employed as an exterminator at a Belle Meade pest control company when he met the victim while servicing her home from early 2016 to mid-2019. He is accused of defrauding the elderly widow of more than $1 million during this time.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Karl Hampton devised a plan in January 2018 to make the woman, who was later diagnosed with dementia, believe that he was her son and that he would care for her, both personally and financially. The victim then signed over her Power of Attorney and named Hampton in her will and living trust, adding Deborah Hampton to the living trust as well.

At this point, he began to "methodically" drain her accounts, the criminal complaint reads, taking out a $500,000 line of credit in her name, writing himself checks, withdrawing cash, and transferring money from her bank accounts into one under his name. He is also accused of renting an apartment in Murfreesboro, under her name, and using $170,000 to purchase an ownership interest, in his name, in a Franklin pest control business in January 2020.

In total, Hampton reportedly stole over $1.2 million from the victim to use on luxury items, such as a Lexus SUV and a 4.3-karat diamond ring, and spent between $1,000 and $1,500 each day for lottery tickets. He is also accused of liquidating the assets of the victim's deceased sister, totaling $246,645.

Both Hamptons are facing charges of money laundering while Karl has an additional charge of wire fraud. Karl could face up to 20 years in prison while Deborah could see 10 years behind bars.

