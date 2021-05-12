Maren Morris Recalls Rescuing Her Dog June From Underneath A Porch

Maren Morris is a proud dog owner and recently shared some memories about rescuing her very first pup, June, five years ago.

Over on Instagram, the country chart-topper, 31, posted a photo of her and the white German Shepherd. "I rescued this girl from underneath a porch 5 years ago before the Keith [Urban] tour and she's still the coolest, most stand offish chick I've ever met," Morris wrote in reference to her spot on his 2016 "Ripcord World Tour," adding, "Oh and there's my dog, June."

Morris fans know of June as the canine that has been on the sidelines of several fan meet-and-greets. Morris also been open to sharing many of her first milestones, including her first dog park experience in 2018.

Aside from June, Morris and husband Ryan Hurd also have another dog, a bulldog named Pancake, whom they received from fellow country musician Jon Pardi's mother, who lives in California. As the story goes, Shelly Pardi breeds English bulldogs and Morris decided to choose one to gift Hurd as an engagement present.

In addition to their dogs, Morris and Hurd are also new parents to a baby boy by the name of Hayes. They welcomed the child in March 2020. Since becoming a new mom, the singer has been outspoken about overcoming the societal pressures that come with moms bouncing back after giving birth. "I am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again," she declared in an empowering Instagram post. "No one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys. the pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f*king badass. and yeah, I’m proud."