Michigan Resident Becomes A Semifinalist On ‘The Voice’
By Hannah DeRuyter
May 12, 2021
One Detroit resident is moving onto The Voice semifinals.
Rachel Mac from Romeo is just 15 years old and the youngest contestant of the season. After Tuesday night's (May 11) episode, Mac is one of nine artists to move onto the semifinals.
Mac, who is a part of Nick Jonas' team, received the highest amount of viewer votes from Monday night's (May 10) episode, which guaranteed her a spot in the top nine semifinalists.
The Detroit Free Press reported that after Monday's (May 10) performance of Kacey Musgraves' song "rainbow," her coach, Nick Jonas, said Mac was a "dark horse" who might win the entire season.Mac wrote to her fans on Instagram Monday (May 10) to talk about her performance, "This song was imperative for me to sing because you guys need to know that you’re loved. I want this song to be our anthem. You will pull through, there will be a light at the end of the tunnel. One day you will look back and see your light that you once thought was a rainstorm. Thank you for helping me see my rainbow because I was drenched in the rain."
Mac was not the only Michigan contestant. Zania Alaké, a 34-year-old R&B singer from Detroit, hoped to secure a semifinalist spot but was eliminated from the show Tuesday night (May 11).
The Voice will air its semifinals Monday (May 17) on NBC at 8 pm.
Photo: Instagram/ Rachelmac