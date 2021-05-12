Netflix Expansion In Albuquerque Is 'Top Expansion Of The Year'
By Ginny Reese
May 12, 2021
Netflix's expansion in Albuquerque has been deemed one of the top deals of the year by Site Selection, reported KRQE.
Site Selection Magazine is an international publication that dives into business and economics.
According to the magazine, the Netflix deal came out on top.
The Netflix expansion had many different aspects. It included the construction of ten stages, post-production buildings, production offices, and more.
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, "New Mexico provides an outstanding production and business environment in close proximity to Los Angeles with some of the best crews and creative talent in the world."
According to the magazine, here were the top deals of the year, in alphabetical order:
- Agriculture Technology Campus in Early Branch, South Carolina
- Amazon.com in Detroit, Michigan
- Amazon.com in New York, New York
- Axiom Spac in Houston, Texas
- Centene Corporation in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Stellantis) in Windsor, Ontario
- General Motors in Hamtramck, Michigan
- General Motors in Oshawa, Ontario
- Great Plains MDF in Kneehill County, Alberta
- Grön Fuels in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Lordstown Motors in Lordstown, Ohio
- Netflix, Inc. in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Northrop Grumman in Ogden, Utah
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. in Phoenix, Arizona
- Tesla Motors in Del Valle, Texas
- Toyota Motor Corporation in Guanajuato, Mexico
- Ultium Cells LLC in Lordstown, Ohio
- Urban Outfitters in Kansas City, Kansas
- Walmart Inc. in McCordsville, Indiana
- West Coast Olefins in Prince George, British Columbia
Photo: Getty Images