Netflix Expansion In Albuquerque Is 'Top Expansion Of The Year'

Netflix's expansion in Albuquerque has been deemed one of the top deals of the year by Site Selection, reported KRQE.

Site Selection Magazine is an international publication that dives into business and economics.

According to the magazine, the Netflix deal came out on top.

The Netflix expansion had many different aspects. It included the construction of ten stages, post-production buildings, production offices, and more.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, "New Mexico provides an outstanding production and business environment in close proximity to Los Angeles with some of the best crews and creative talent in the world."

According to the magazine, here were the top deals of the year, in alphabetical order:

Agriculture Technology Campus in Early Branch, South Carolina

Amazon.com in Detroit, Michigan

Amazon.com in New York, New York

Axiom Spac in Houston, Texas

Centene Corporation in Charlotte, North Carolina

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Stellantis) in Windsor, Ontario

General Motors in Hamtramck, Michigan

General Motors in Oshawa, Ontario

Great Plains MDF in Kneehill County, Alberta

Grön Fuels in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Lordstown Motors in Lordstown, Ohio

Netflix, Inc. in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Northrop Grumman in Ogden, Utah

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. in Phoenix, Arizona

Tesla Motors in Del Valle, Texas

Toyota Motor Corporation in Guanajuato, Mexico

Ultium Cells LLC in Lordstown, Ohio

Urban Outfitters in Kansas City, Kansas

Walmart Inc. in McCordsville, Indiana

West Coast Olefins in Prince George, British Columbia

