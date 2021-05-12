Nicki Minaj Teases New Single 'Fractions'

The Barbz are in a frenzy!

On Tuesday (May 11), Nicki Minaj continued to build anticipation for her upcoming single by seemingly sharing a few lyrics from the track, which is rumored to be titled "Fractions."

"Btchs act like they want action, heard they want action, btch we aint duckin no action. I’m bout to giv’em dat traction, send a distraction— then ima line’em like FRACTIONS ✍🏾 F R I D A Y 🤞🏽," the "Expensive" rapper captioned an Instagram Series that showed her posing atop a rock while wearing a patterned mini dress and yellow heels.

Nicki's teaser post came days after she ended her months-long social media hiatus, posting a series of photos that showed her posing in an all-pink room while wearing only pink Crocs. "F R I D A Y 🤞🏽," she captioned the post, seemingly hinting at the arrival of new music.