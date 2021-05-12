Panic Buying Leads To Gas Outages, Limits At Kentucky Stations

Southern Kentucky gas stations are running out of gas because of panic buying.

People are stocking up on gasoline after a critical pipeline was shutdown last week because of a cyberattack.

Experts say that there is no fuel shortage in Kentucky due to the shutdown, but the price of gas is likely to rise.

Still, that hasn't stopped people from lining up at stations to fill multiple gas containers.

“With no cars, no nothing, they were standing in lines with gas jugs," Dannikka Ramirez told WKYT. Ramirez was buying gas in Monticello, where multiple stations only had regular available.

“I think everybody freaking out is going to cause us to have a shortage because they are filling up four or five jugs," she said.

In Casey County, a Dairy Mart gas station sold $14,000 worth of fuel, which is three times more than they sell in an average day.

"We're probably going to run out. If we don't run out today, we're definitely going to run out tomorrow and we're going to need another delivery," Daily Mart employee Miranda Summers told LEX18.

The Kentucky gas station chain Double Kwik is limiting customers to $30 worth of fuel to make sure there's enough gas for everyone, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

“If we as a community continue to fuel as normal and don’t over purchase, we will get through this together,” the company said.

Photo: Getty Images