St. Louis Blues And Cardinals Set To Increase Fan Capacity

St. Louis professional sports teams are soon going to allow more fans to come and cheer them on!

Fan attendance has been increased for the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals.

More St. Louis Blues fans can now plan to attend the first and second rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs at the Enterprise Center.

KMOV 4 reported that a spokesperson from the NHL team confirmed that 900 more spectators can attend the games, making 5,000 fans now welcome.

An official start date for the increased fan capacity at the Enterprise Center has not been set yet.

According to a press release on MLB.com, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that the City of St. Louis and the Health Department has approved the increase of fan capacity at Busch Stadium starting Friday, May 21.

“As more of our residents make the choice to become vaccinated, in tandem with the Cardinals leadership’s efforts to have stadium-goers follow COVID-19 safety protocols, we believe more fans can be allowed into Busch Stadium without impacting the critical work our community has done to limit the spread of SARS-COV2,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of Health for the City of St. Louis.

The press release also says seating pods will be a minimum of three feet apart, which will allow capacity to nearly double.

Photo: Getty Images