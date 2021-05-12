Feedback

Drivers In Texas Don't Have To Worry About Gas Shortage

By Anna Gallegos

May 12, 2021

Headlines about fuel shortages and panic buying are dominating the news right now, so should drivers in Texas worry?

No.

The Colonial Pipeline shut down last week because of a cyber attack. While the line stretches from New Jersey to Houston, Texas don't have to worry about shortages as long as the state remains at the heart of the nation's oil and gas industry.

There is “no gas shortage in Texas. The pipeline being down has zero impact on Texas," Allison Mac, with GasBuddy, told KSAT.

While gas stations in states like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Maryland are experiencing outages because of people panic buying fuel, Texans shouldn't expect any long lines or gas limits when they pull up to the pump.

“If (drivers are) seeing anything, which we haven’t heard any reports in Texas or Austin of low- to no-fuel situations, that’s because of delayed deliveries stemming from a shortage of fuel truck drivers — again, not the Colonial Pipeline,” AAA Texas spokesman Josh Zuber told KXAN.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Texas is $2.75, which one of the cheapest in that nation, according to AAA.

Prices will likely inch up in the coming days, but that is because of a higher demand. Gas prices typically peak around Memorial Day as more people hit the road for summer vacations.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Drivers In Texas Don't Have To Worry About Gas Shortage

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.