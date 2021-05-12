This Is The Most Searched Conspiracy Theory In Washington

Conspiracy theories are fascinating -- there's no denying that. Whether you believe them or not, some are compelling enough to bring up with friends or be a conversation starter.

With conspiracy theories being more popular than ever, USDirect looked into which states are hooked on a particular mind-boggling topic. Researchers looked at Google Trends and r/conspiracytheories to narrow down their finds.

So which conspiracy theory is tickling the minds of Washington residents?

According to the study, it's lizard people!

People believe that prominent politicians and public figures are actually shapeshifting aliens that are hijacking seats of power and social presence. Conspiracy theorists believe Barack Obama, Katy Perry, Queen Elizabeth, Angelina Jolie, and other notable figures belong to the alien species.

"According to articles on the subject, green eyes that may or may not change in size and pupil dilation, a love of space, low blood pressure, a smile that shows bottom teeth, impeccable eyesight and hearing, and red hair are all telltale signs of lizard-ness in a person," according to USDirect.

Such ideas have also been entertained in popular media, such as Doctor Who, Enemy Mine, and People of Earth.

Photo: Getty Images