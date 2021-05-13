2021 CMT Music Awards: Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert & More Nominees

After announcing that Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will serve as hosts for the ceremony, the 2021 CMT Awards unleashed this year’s pack of nominees. Among the big names on the lineup of contenders include Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert. Both of the female titans received four nominations in categories like Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and two nominations apiece for Video of the Year. Among the other acts to be nominated include co-hosts Ballerini and Brown, as well as Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.

The upcoming award show will see Ballerini take on hosting duties for the fan-voted ceremony for the first time. Meanwhile, Brown's stint will mark his second year as an emcee for the evening. This year's CMT Music Awards will air on June 9 at 8 PM ET on CMT. Scroll on below to see all the nominees for this year's ceremony!