2021 CMT Music Awards: Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert & More Nominees
By Hayden Brooks
May 13, 2021
After announcing that Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will serve as hosts for the ceremony, the 2021 CMT Awards unleashed this year’s pack of nominees. Among the big names on the lineup of contenders include Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert. Both of the female titans received four nominations in categories like Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and two nominations apiece for Video of the Year. Among the other acts to be nominated include co-hosts Ballerini and Brown, as well as Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.
The upcoming award show will see Ballerini take on hosting duties for the fan-voted ceremony for the first time. Meanwhile, Brown's stint will mark his second year as an emcee for the evening. This year's CMT Music Awards will air on June 9 at 8 PM ET on CMT. Scroll on below to see all the nominees for this year's ceremony!
Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”
Dierks Bentley - “Gone”
Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”
Ingrid Andress - “Lady Like”
Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”
Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”
Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”
Kenny Chesney - “Knowing You”
Maren Morris - “Better Than We Found It”
Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”
Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”
Sam Hunt - “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's”
Willie Jones - “American Dream”
Female Video of the Year:
Carly Pearce - “Next Girl”
Gabby Barrett - “The Good Ones”
Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”
Maren Morris - “To Hell & Back”
Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”
Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”
Male Video of the Year
Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”
Darius Rucker - “Beers and Sunshine”
Kane Brown - “Worship You”
Luke Bryan - “Down To One”
Luke Combs - “Lovin' On You”
Thomas Rhett - “What's Your Country Song”
Duo/Group Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne - “All Night”
Lady A - “Like A Lady”
Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
Old Dominion - “Never Be Sorry”
Parmalee and Blanco Brown - “Just The Way”
Runaway June - “We Were Rich”
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Dylan Scott - “Nobody”
Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - “Fillin' My Cup”
HARDY - “Give Heaven Some Hell”
Lainey Wilson - “Things a Man Oughta Know”
Mickey Guyton - “Black Like Me"
Niko Moon - “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”
Collaborative Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”
Chris Young and Kane Brown - “Famous Friends”
Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”
Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard - “Undivided”
CMT Performance of the Year
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
From CMT Crossroads- Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”
Photo: Getty Images