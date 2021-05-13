Alex Rodriguez Reportedly 'Shocked' By Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunion

Word on the street is Alex Rodriguez is shocked about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion.

As per E! News, "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on" after the pair announced the end of their engagement in mid-April. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."

Now, "Bennifer" hasn't said anything about their reconciliation, but the pair took a solo trip to Montana last week and the paparazzo caught it all on camera. "She had a great time with Ben. She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him," a separate insider told PEOPLE.

Rodriguez has gone as far as contacting his former fiancé, according to E! News, to let her know that "he's upset." However, "She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done," the insider added.

He was also spotted for the first time since the news of Lopez and Affleck's reunion broke. When paparazzo caught the star leaving a Miami restaurant, they, naturally, asked what he thought about the pair's joint trip to Montana, to which he responded, "Go Yankees."