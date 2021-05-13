Art Rooney II Makes Big Announcement Regarding Steelers Uniforms In 2021

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers' color rush uniforms rejoice!

Team owner Art Rooney II confirmed the Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms in 2021.

“We’ll certainly have a Color Rush game,” Rooney told Steelers team reporter Missi Matthews on Wednesday night following the NFL's schedule release for all 32 teams. “We’ll identify that one soon, once we digest the whole schedule.”

The Steelers are 6-1 in games in which they've worn their Color Rush uniforms dating back to 2016, which includes wins over the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 and 2020; the Tennessee Titans in 2017; the Carolina Panthers in 2018; the New England Patriots in 2018 and the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Pittsburgh's only loss in their Color Rush uniforms came against the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

The Steelers have only worn their Color Rush uniforms in home matchups, which will include games against the Las Vegas Raiders (Sept. 19) Cincinnati Bengals (Sept. 26), Denver Broncos (Oct. 10), Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 17), Chicago Bears (Nov. 8), Detroit Lions (Nov. 15), Ravens (Dec. 5), Titans (Dec. 19) and Cleveland Browns (Jan. 3.)

The Steelers' Color Rush uniforms feature gold block numbers with all-gold stripe on the sleeves and black pants.

“I love them. I really love them,” cornerback Joe Haden said last season via Steelers Depot. “They look sick and we play well in them. You look good, you feel good and you play good. I just really love them and am excited we get to wear them.”

Photo: Getty Images