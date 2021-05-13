Feedback

Chicago Cubs, White Sox Announce Dates That Capacity Will Increase To 60%

By Kelly Fisher

May 13, 2021

Chicago baseball fans are getting a capacity boost later this month.

Ballparks across the country have kept capacity restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But over time, officials have been able to ease those restrictions.

The Cubs and the White Sox are slated to increase capacity to 60% at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field. The increase will go into effect on May 28 for the Cubs (when they take on the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series), and May 24 for the White Sox (when they play the St. Louis Cardinals).

Both ballparks said health and safety measures would still be in effect after the capacity limit increases, according to a press release from the Chicago Cubs and another from the Chicago White Sox.

“We have been working toward this moment and have always looked forward to welcoming more fans back to Guaranteed Rate Field in a safe and responsible way,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “We have seen great success providing a safe and enjoyable gameday experience for guests in April, and as we see more people get vaccinated, we are thrilled to bring more fans into the ballpark to experience White Sox baseball in person and cheer on our first-place team on the field.”

