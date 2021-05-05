Chicago Will Host Concert Series For Fully-Vaccinated People

Concerts are coming back to Chicago after cancelations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday (May 5), city officials announced in a press release the Protect Chicago Music Series, exclusively offered to Chicagoans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Everyone age 16 and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Chicago and in Illinois last month.

The monthly events are slated to start on May 22 in Hyde Park.

“We will never mandate that Chicagoans get a vaccine but this is a creative way to incentivize people to step up and get it, especially younger people,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said in the release. “If we’re to get out of this pandemic we need people to get vaccinated. It’s safe, it’s effective, it’s free, and it’s the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community.”

Anyone planning to attend has to have both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine, at least two weeks before the event, the press release states. That means that, to attend the first concert, people have to get their final shot by May 8.

“The pandemic has had a huge impact on arts and culture in our city, and I know residents and artists alike are ready to move past the past year and get back to making and listening to music together,” DCASE Commissioner Mark Kelly said in the release. “These events are a great way to remind people of the importance of vaccination. Get vaccinated and get your free ticket.”

Photo: Getty Images