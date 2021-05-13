Crowd Sourced Kentucky Whiskey Named The Best Bourbon In The World

Let's raise a glass to Buffalo Trace Distillery for having the world's best bourbon.

The World Whiskies Award recently crowned the Frankfurt distillery's W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B. as both the world's and Kentucky's best bourbon.

"The nose is punchy with complex floral and fruity notes. The palate follows on with rich fruits, including figs and raisins, paired down with some subtle vanilla warmth. There’s some bold rye spice that is met with brown sugar on the finish. It’s delicious and well balanced," the judges wrote about the blend.

C.Y.P.B. stands for Craft Your Perfect Bourbon. The award-winning bourbon is the result of a crowd-sourced project on the Buffalo Trace website.

“Whiskey drinkers played a key role in the crafting of this wheated bourbon,” brand director Joshua Steely told the Lane Report.

“A few years ago, we asked whiskey drinkers to choose their ideal bourbon recipe, proof, warehouse location and age through a fun, interactive online activity called Craft Your Perfect Bourbon. This bourbon is the result of overwhelming whiskey drinker consensus―a wheated recipe bourbon aged on the highest warehouse floors for eight years and bottled at 95 proof. We are humbled to receive recognition for this collaborative effort.”

Buffalo Trace plans to release a limited supply of C.Y.P.B. later this month, which will be sold for around $50 a bottle. Writers with the Lexington Herald Leader predicts that these bottles won't last long.

Photo: Getty Images