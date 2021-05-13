Dave Grohl will join the exclusive club of multi-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees in October when the Foo Fighters get inducted, and though there's bound to be countless drinks consumed, there's one thing he won't be doing this time around: smoking weed.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl recalled being a part of Joan Jett's Rock Hall induction ceremony in 2015, where he made the mistake of getting way too high with her and Miley Cyrus.

"I just remember being there and going upstairs … the ceremonies can be painfully long. Fortunately, Joan Jett’s performance was at the top of the show. We performed and after a few hours, I went up to the dressing room to drink and wound up smoking a joint with Joan and Miley Cyrus," he said with a laugh. "I came back downstairs … and I rarely smoke weed. I remember looking over, staring at Jerry Lee Lewis and just being … I don’t even have the words to describe it. I was tripping f**kin’ balls. And then at the end of the show, Ringo [Starr] got an award. A producer was running around looking for me to sing the finale of 'With a Little Help From My Friends.' He ran up to me and was like, 'Dave! Dave! You’ve gotta be onstage in the next two minutes! We’re doing the big finale!' I couldn’t imagine being onstage. I walked out there so high that I hid behind Stevie Wonder."

"I won’t be doing that this year, that’s for godd**n sure," he added.

Grohl was first inducted with Nirvana in 2014. The Go-Go's, JAY-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner complete the 2021 class. The ceremony is scheduled to take place October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Photo: Getty Images