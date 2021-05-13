Here's What AOC Said About Reported Marjorie Taylor Greene Incident

The Washington Post reports Ocasio-Cortez left the chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene, who shouted "Hey Alexandria" twice in an effort to get the New York congresswoman's attention.

Two Post reporters said they witnessed the exchange in which Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away before Greene eventually caught up with her and began shouting at her, asking why she supports far-left activist groups ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter Matter, which she falsely labeled as "terrorist" organizations.

"You don't care about the American people," Greene shouted, according to the Post. "Why do you support terrorists and ANTIFA?"

The report said Greene shouted at Ocasio-Cortez that she was failing to defend her "radical socialist" beliefs by declining to debate her publicly, while Ocasio-Cortez continued to walk away, only turning around once and throwing her hands in the air.

Greene denied she screamed at Ocasio-Cortez when addressing reporters on Thursday, despite sharing a tweet on her personal Twitter account, claiming Ocasio-Cortez "chickened out" of debating her over what she referred to as the congresswoman's "Socialist Green New Deal," as well as falsely accusing her of being "a hate-America terrorist sympathizer" shortly after the reported incident would have taken place.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also confirmed the incident happened during her weekly news conference on Thursday and -- despite Greene arguing otherwise -- suggested it be investigated by the House Ethics Committee.

"It was reported to our office what happened as members were leaving the floors yesterday, the verbal assault and abuse of our colleague, congresswoman AOC. It's so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honor to the House or not bringing dishonor to the House," she said. "It's so beyond the pale that you wonder, it probably is a matter for the Ethics Committee. But that's up to someone. I've always kept the leadership offices separate from any motions to take anything to Ethics."

Greene, a freshman Georgia Republican who was stripped of her committee assignments due to past incidents of incendiary and violent public statements, has previously had similar incidents with her Democratic colleagues in the House.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) requested to move her office away away from Greene following a heated incident with the Georgia congresswoman over not wearing a mask in a hallway on Capitol Hill earlier this year.

Greene also posted an anti-transgender sign outside her office in February, which sits directly across the hall from Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.), whose daughter is transgender, amid the expected passing of the Equality Act banning discrimination against LGBTQ Americans, which Greene attempted and failed to block from passage.

