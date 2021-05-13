Indiana Woman Arrested After Kids Placed In Trunk During Road Trips

A woman from Loogootee, Indiana, is in hot water after authorities said she drove through multiple states with her kids in the trunk of her car.

32-year-old Sierra Hudson drove to South Carolina with her three kids and a friend back in late March, WBIW reported.

Hudson allegedly put her 7-year-old daughter in the car's trunk when they left their home in Loogootee and didn't let her out until they reached Tennessee, according to the Indiana State Police.

Later, Hudson allegedly had her 12-year-old son in the trunk for the entire trip from South Carolina to Loogootee, which is around 600 miles.

Authorities didn't say if the third child was forced to ride in the trunk or not.

Both the state police and the Indiana Department of Child Services started investigating the family after hearing about the road trip.

On April 28, authorities in Martin County were asked to check on the three Hudson children. The mother left the kids home alone to go to the store in the morning while they were sleeping. The kids woke up before Hudson returned, and the kids panicked and called a family member.

Hudson was arrested the following day and taken to the Martin County jail. She now faces five charges of neglect, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

