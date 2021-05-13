Feedback

Indiana Woman Arrested After Kids Placed In Trunk During Road Trips

By Anna Gallegos

May 13, 2021

A woman from Loogootee, Indiana, is in hot water after authorities said she drove through multiple states with her kids in the trunk of her car.

32-year-old Sierra Hudson drove to South Carolina with her three kids and a friend back in late March, WBIW reported.

Hudson allegedly put her 7-year-old daughter in the car's trunk when they left their home in Loogootee and didn't let her out until they reached Tennessee, according to the Indiana State Police.

Later, Hudson allegedly had her 12-year-old son in the trunk for the entire trip from South Carolina to Loogootee, which is around 600 miles.

Authorities didn't say if the third child was forced to ride in the trunk or not.

Both the state police and the Indiana Department of Child Services started investigating the family after hearing about the road trip.

On April 28, authorities in Martin County were asked to check on the three Hudson children. The mother left the kids home alone to go to the store in the morning while they were sleeping. The kids woke up before Hudson returned, and the kids panicked and called a family member.

Hudson was arrested the following day and taken to the Martin County jail. She now faces five charges of neglect, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Indiana Woman Arrested After Kids Placed In Trunk During Road Trips

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.