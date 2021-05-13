Kelsea Ballerini Shares Emotional 'Half of My Hometown' Music Video

Kelsea Ballerini is sharing what life might have been like if she hadn't moved to Nashville to pursue her dream of becoming a country singer/songwriter in her new music video for her Kenny Chesney collaboration, "Half Of My Hometown."

In the video, a high school age Kelsea is getting ready to move before she flashes forward to her life had she stayed in her hometown. We see Ballerini as a cheerleader, graduating from high school, becoming a hair stylist, and getting married and having a baby. She sings, "And all I wanna do is make them proud/ 'Cause half of me will always be Knoxville, Tennessee/ My hometown."

In teasing the visual, Ballerini said in a post on social media, "It was the best excuse to go home for a few days and dust off my red and black. Very proud of this one." She added in another message, "Played out the what could have beens had I not left my hometown at 15 to live out this dream. The most emotional, grounding, and full circle video I’ve gotten to make."