Miley Cyrus Recalls Love For Liam Hemsworth On 'Malibu' Song Anniversary
By Paris Close
May 13, 2021
Miley Cyrus took a fond look back at her song "Malibu," and with a subtle nod to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
Tuesday (May 11) marked the four-year anniversary of Cyrus' hit song and lead single from her 2017 album, Younger Now. In honoring the emotional occasion, the 28-year-old pop star took to Instagram with a rare video of her performing the track in her at-home studio in her residence in Malibu, California.
In the post, the "Midnight Sky" singer also sends a low-key shoutout to the Hunger Games star, who shared a home in Malibu with his then-fiancee before their house burned in the devastating California wildfires.
"Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu," she wrote. "A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism."
She added, "I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio."
Cyrus and Hemsworth, who had announced their engagement the year prior, in 2016, secretly tied the knot in December 2018. The couple's marriage didn't fare well, though, as the couple divorced in August 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences."
In December 2020, the "Plastic Hearts" singer revealed the trauma she experienced after losing her Malibu home to the fires became the catalyst to marrying the Australian actor.
"We were together since 16. Our house burned down," Cyrus explained, according to Elle. "We had been like, engaged—I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice."
Photo: Getty Images