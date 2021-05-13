Miley Cyrus Recalls Love For Liam Hemsworth On 'Malibu' Song Anniversary

Miley Cyrus took a fond look back at her song "Malibu," and with a subtle nod to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Tuesday (May 11) marked the four-year anniversary of Cyrus' hit song and lead single from her 2017 album, Younger Now. In honoring the emotional occasion, the 28-year-old pop star took to Instagram with a rare video of her performing the track in her at-home studio in her residence in Malibu, California.

In the post, the "Midnight Sky" singer also sends a low-key shoutout to the Hunger Games star, who shared a home in Malibu with his then-fiancee before their house burned in the devastating California wildfires.

"Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu," she wrote. "A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism."