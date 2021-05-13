Minnesota Meteorologist Goes Viral After Graphics Glitch On Live TV
By Hannah DeRuyter
May 13, 2021
Television isn't always as glamourous as it seems. One Minneapolis newscast proved that on Tuesday night (May 11), when a meteorologist began to multiply on live TV.
During a weather segment for KMSP 9's 9 pm nightly newscast, Jennifer McDermed, one of the station's meteorologists, laughed after noticing the graphics system began to glitch.
The glitch in the system began to replicate anything that was being shown on the screen, including McDermed. She made light of the situation by laughing it off and dancing around. "Do you guys want one Jennifer's, or two Jennifer's or three?" McDermed said as she walked past the camera.
Trying to catch her breath so she could continue the forecast, McDermed said, "I have no idea what that was, but that was brilliant. Yes, it was."
Luckily, the technical difficulties didn't last long. The meteorologist continued to giggle throughout the rest of her weather report, making it that much funnier to watch for viewers.
The news anchors can be heard laughing from the news desk and called the system error a "technical meltdown." One also described the glitch as something from the 1970s, "psychedelic and groovy."
"Whatever button you pushed, don't do it again," said one of the news anchors as the newscast cut away from the weather screen.
The video has now gone viral making its way onto multiple news sites as well as being featured on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
THINGS GOT WEIRD TONIGHT https://t.co/VaA0HF8sOg— Jennifer McDermed (@McDermedFox9) May 12, 2021
Photo: Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul