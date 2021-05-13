Minnesota Meteorologist Goes Viral After Graphics Glitch On Live TV

Television isn't always as glamourous as it seems. One Minneapolis newscast proved that on Tuesday night (May 11), when a meteorologist began to multiply on live TV.

During a weather segment for KMSP 9's 9 pm nightly newscast, Jennifer McDermed, one of the station's meteorologists, laughed after noticing the graphics system began to glitch.

The glitch in the system began to replicate anything that was being shown on the screen, including McDermed. She made light of the situation by laughing it off and dancing around. "Do you guys want one Jennifer's, or two Jennifer's or three?" McDermed said as she walked past the camera.