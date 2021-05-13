Niall Horan & Anne-Marie Announce New Collaboration 'Our Song'

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie will release a new collab this month!

After months of teasing, the "Slow Hands" crooner announced a new duet with the songbird, titled "Our Song," slated to release on May 21.

"It’s finally happening ! 'Our Song' with @annemarie comes out next Friday," the One Direction alum, 27, shared on Instagram this morning (May 13) along with a press photo for the track, which appears to depict the Voice UK coach and Horan as a couple.

Horan first hinted at the song earlier this year when he posted another image from the photoshoot for the record back in April, teasing, "It's happening."