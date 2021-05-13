Ohio Woman Whacks Another With 10-Pound Meat Log In Walmart, Gets Arrested

Police responded to an altercation at an Ohio Walmart store when one woman had beef with another — literally.

The fight involved one woman hitting the other in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched to the potato chip aisle to break up a brawl between two women, one of whom had a protection order against the other because of another incident when the two lived in a University Heights duplex, the South Euclid Police Department shared on Facebook on Thursday (May 13).

The Walmart altercation happened Tuesday (May 11), around 4:18 p.m.

“When the two made eye contact with one another, the protected party was confronted by the other woman, who threatened to beat her ***’ as well as her 7 year old daughter,” the South Euclid Police Department states. “The woman pulled down her COVID-19 mask and attempted to spit at her. When she missed, she entered the other woman's shopping cart, and struck her in the face with a 10 pound log of prepackaged meat.”

Responding officers arrested the Cleveland woman, 25, who was not named in the post. She is charged with assault and violating a temporary protection order. The woman apparently has a history of violent behavior, including multiple warrants for her arrest.

The South Euclid Police Department said it’s “unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women.”

Photo: South Euclid Police Department