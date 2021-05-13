Start Preparing For This Weekend's North Split Interchange Closure

The commute to downtown Indianapolis is going to look different beginning this weekend when the North Split Interchange closes for 18 months.

Starting on Saturday, May 15:

I-65 southbound will be closed at 21st Street

I-65 northbound and I-70 eastbound will be closed at Illinois and Meridian Street

I-70 westbound will be closed at the Keystone exit

It will take two days to completely close off the interchange.

There have been lane closures and minor work done on I-65 and I-70 for the past few weeks, but the Indiana Department of Transportation chose this weekend to start the major work since the roads will be less congested.

“We’re knocking down these bridges, rebuilding them, and so the infrastructure will be completely brand new,” INDOT spokesperson Mallory Duncan told WISH.

Signs are up on I-65 and I-70 letting drivers know where to detour, and it's recommended that commuters start planning their alternate routes now.

“If you are a thru traffic person, if you go through the North Split every morning, let’s say you are going through to go to work or coming from the east side to the west side anything like that, take 465,” Duncan said.

Those going to downtown will have to take city streets, which are already experiencing back ups due to other construction projects.

INDOT has also been working with Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, and other popular mapping services so that they're up to date with the latest closures. The department is recommending that people use one of the apps to navigate through the expected congestion.

“Drive the route so you’re confident when the closure comes, because when it’s done, this interchange is going to be a lot safer, a lot less congested, and it means that you’re gonna get to work quicker. You’re gonna be able to pick up your kids faster, and it’ll just be hopefully better for all Hoosiers that travel through it," Duncan told Fox 59.

Photo: Getty Image