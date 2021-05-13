These 7 Pets Are Banned In New Mexico

No matter how cute or "cool" they are, some exotic pets are banned from being owned in New Mexico.

Owning exotic pets isn't a new concept, people have had out-of-the-ordinary companions for many many years. But now, people are taking it to new extremes, especially as binge-worthy shows such as "Joe Exotic" have remained popular among audiences.

Alongside many other states, New Mexico has taken steps to ensure that no residents are keeping "inherently dangerous" exotic pets inside their homes.

So just what animals are you not allowed to own?

MSN compiled a comprehensive list of banned pets for each state.

Here is a list of the seven pets that are banned in New Mexico:

Alligators

Bears

Crocodiles

Leopards

Monkeys

Skunks

Tigers

Wolves

MSN states, "Commonly banned wildlife are prohibited in New Mexico, such as wolves, tigers, and bears. The state requires permits to import or own non-domestic animals."

Some commonly banned pets are alligators, leopards, tigers, lions, bears, and crocodiles.

To see what animals are banned in other states, click here.

Photo: Getty Images