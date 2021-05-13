Feedback

These 7 Pets Are Banned In New Mexico

By Ginny Reese

May 13, 2021

Alligator Found In Central Park

No matter how cute or "cool" they are, some exotic pets are banned from being owned in New Mexico.

Owning exotic pets isn't a new concept, people have had out-of-the-ordinary companions for many many years. But now, people are taking it to new extremes, especially as binge-worthy shows such as "Joe Exotic" have remained popular among audiences.

Alongside many other states, New Mexico has taken steps to ensure that no residents are keeping "inherently dangerous" exotic pets inside their homes.

So just what animals are you not allowed to own?

MSN compiled a comprehensive list of banned pets for each state.

Here is a list of the seven pets that are banned in New Mexico:

  • Alligators
  • Bears
  • Crocodiles
  • Leopards
  • Monkeys
  • Skunks
  • Tigers
  • Wolves

MSN states, "Commonly banned wildlife are prohibited in New Mexico, such as wolves, tigers, and bears. The state requires permits to import or own non-domestic animals."

Some commonly banned pets are alligators, leopards, tigers, lions, bears, and crocodiles.

To see what animals are banned in other states, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These 7 Pets Are Banned In New Mexico

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.