Weezer Drop New Version Of 'All My Favorite Songs' Featuring AJR

Weezer may have released Van Weezer just a week ago, but that doesn't mean the OK Human era is over. On Wednesday (May 12), the band shared a new version of the album's lead single "All My Favorite Songs" that features AJR.

"A pleasure to reproduce and write a verse for this great song by our good friends," the sibling trio tweeted upon the remix's release.

This isn't the first time the bands' members have collaborated together. AJR recruited Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo for their 2017 track "Sober Up."

AJR's Ryan Met discussed if their new album OK Orchestra was inspired by OK Human in a recent interview. "It’s so funny: Neither of us knew we were putting out albums with those titles, and [Cuomo] texted us, like, 'Hey, big coincidence!' If you’re going to be compared to one band, Weezer are a pretty cool band to be compared to."

Listen to "All My Favorite Songs" featuring AJR above.

Weezer celebrated Van Weezer with an iHeartRadio album release party on May 7, where they divulged plans to release four new albums next year: one for every season. "2022, we have an album coming out on the first day of each season. So, it's gonna be the four seasons and each album has its own vibe and mood and genre. So, it's gonna be a really interesting collection," Cuomo explained. See what else went down at album release party here.

Photo: Getty Images