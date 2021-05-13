Weezer's Hit 'Hash Pipe' Was Almost An Ozzy Osbourne Song

"Hash Pipe" is one of Weezer's most iconic songs, and it almost wasn't recorded by them.

During a recent interview, the band's frontman revealed that he originally gave the song to Ozzy Osbourne, but he didn't end up releasing it. “I think it was in 2000, he asked if I had any songs for him, and I just happened to have written ‘Hash Pipe,'” he recalled. “I sent it to him, but he didn’t end up using it. In another reality, it might have been interesting to hear him singing that song.”

"Interesting" is an understatement!

Though that collaboration didn't come into fruition, the Prince of Darkness does have a writing credit on Weezer's Van Weezer track "Blue Dream," which was inspired by "Crazy Train."

“They get half the song or something like that,” he noted about the track's songwriting credit, which is split between Cuomo and "Crazy Train" writers Osbourne, Bob Daisley and Randy Rhoads.

“It’s kind of like a sample, really,” Cuomo added. “But we played it.”

"Blue Dream" originally had a different guitar riff, but Cuomo didn't like it. “It wasn’t the greatest guitar riff of all time,” he said. “Which I felt it should be."

Then Weezer's manager suggested they find a way to sample the iconic Ozzy track, and Cuomo realized that was the missing piece.

Listen to "Blue Dream" below.