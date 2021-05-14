De Niro Injured While In Oklahoma To Film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Robert De Niro's visit to Oklahoma was a short one.

TMZ reported that the legendary actor headed back to New York on Thursday after injuring his leg.

He was in the Sooner State to film "Killers of the Flower Moon," but De Niro's injury didn't happen on set. The details of the 77-year-old's injury is unknown.

His injury isn't expected to delay the movie's production since most of his scenes have be shot already, a source told TMZ.

De Niro portrays William King Hale in the Martin Scorsese directed film. Hale was the mastermind of a plot to kill Osage people to steal their land for its mineral rights.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" explores the murders of the Osage people in the 1920s that led to an FBI investigation. The film has a $200 million budget and is one of the biggest movies to ever be produced in Oklahoma. It's mostly being shot in Fairfax, Pawhuska, and other parts of Osage County.

The movie will be released through Apple TV+ and is expected to premiere in 2022. The studio recently released the first photo from the film. In it Leonardo DiCaprio sits next to Lily Gladstone, who is wearing traditional Osage clothing. Gladson plays Mollie Kyle, an Osage woman who falls in love with DiCaprio's character Ernest Burkhart.