Martin Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Stars Filming In Oklahoma

Filming for Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" started Monday in the Sooner State.

The movie is based on the David Grann book by the same name that chronicles the murders of citizens of the Osage Nation during a period known as the Reign of Terror. During the 1920s, Osage citizens were killed so non-tribal members could gain access to their land that was rich with oil.

“We are thrilled to finally start production on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in Oklahoma. To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people," Scorsese said in a statement.

The award-winning director also thanked members of the Osage Nation, who helped Scorsese scout film locations and serve as cultural consultants.

The movie will include Hollywood heavy hitters like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Nero, and Jesse Plemons. Native American actors Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion will also play key roles in the film.

The cast will also include singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Work on the film in Oklahoma is already underway. Last month parts of Pawhuska were transformed into movie sets, KTUL reported.

