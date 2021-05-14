Feedback

Dr. Fauci Gives Recommendation On If Children Should Still Wear Masks

By Jason Hall

May 14, 2021

Children will still need to wear masks while indoors and around others, despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement that fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to do so, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, told CNN Thursday (May 13) that children will still need to wear face protection in public until they are fully vaccinated.

“The children do, when they're out there playing with their friends and, you know, particularly in an indoor situation they do,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

The CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals are now safe from becoming infected and from infecting others with coronavirus, however, vaccines for children have not yet been approved.

“But, you know, one of the things that's also important, that's happened most recently, is the approval of vaccines for children 12 to 15 years old,” Fauci added. The CDC signed off on using vaccines in that age group Wednesday.

Fauci confirmed vaccine makers are also focusing on younger age groups such as 6-9-year-olds, 2-6-year-olds, infants and toddlers and are expected to reach out to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize or approve vaccinating those age groups soon.

“Then by the end of the year we hope to vaccinate anybody. Right now, the 12- to 15-year-olds can get vaccinated by the Pfizer vaccine,” Fauci said.

