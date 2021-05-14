Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane Party It Up On New Summer Song 'Tequila On A Boat'
By Regina Star
May 14, 2021
Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane throw a boat party in their new music video.
Lynch unveiled his new single, “Tequila on a Boat,” for which he recruits fellow country crooner Lane to perform the fun-filled summer song. What's more, the Tennessean released the song on his 36th birthday this Friday (May 14).
The track — co-written by James Alderman, Hillary Lindsey, and Justin Ebach — is the country star's first release of the year and received the slow-mo music video that sees both musicians making a splash in the lake with a group of friends.
In the Mason W. Dixon-directed visual, the camera slowly pans leftward to an entire crowd of partygoers seen hanging out and jumping into the water from a long stretch of speedboats — even a group of naked partiers’ (whose bodies have been blurred, obviously) can be seen getting in on the fun.
“Tequila on a boat, a boat on a lake / A lake on fire and the tans ain't fake / A girl with a smile smiling at me / Me with my eyes on her in the heat / Yeah, God's taking care of the weather (woo) / Life don't get much better / Than ice in a cup, a cup on my lips / Steal another kiss and take another sip / Of tequila on a boat,” the pair croon on the feel-good record.
"Tequila on a Boat" is Lynch's latest collab to release this year since teaming with MacKenzie Porter on "Thinking 'Bout You," which appears on his fourth studio album Tullahoma.
This new team-up also marks a continued comeback for North Carolina native Lane, who recently issued a new single titled "Fill Them Boots."
Photo: Getty Images