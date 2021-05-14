Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane Party It Up On New Summer Song 'Tequila On A Boat'

Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane throw a boat party in their new music video.

Lynch unveiled his new single, “Tequila on a Boat,” for which he recruits fellow country crooner Lane to perform the fun-filled summer song. What's more, the Tennessean released the song on his 36th birthday this Friday (May 14).

The track — co-written by James Alderman, Hillary Lindsey, and Justin Ebach — is the country star's first release of the year and received the slow-mo music video that sees both musicians making a splash in the lake with a group of friends.

In the Mason W. Dixon-directed visual, the camera slowly pans leftward to an entire crowd of partygoers seen hanging out and jumping into the water from a long stretch of speedboats — even a group of naked partiers’ (whose bodies have been blurred, obviously) can be seen getting in on the fun.