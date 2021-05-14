Gamblers Sue Trainer Bob Baffert Over Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby Win

Four gamblers are suing horse trainer Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit's owner Amr Zedan because they say the "drugged horse" in the Kentucky Derby cost them some serious cash.

Plaintiffs Michael Beychok, Justin Wunderler, Michael Meegan, and Keith Mauer all bet between $5 and $2,000 that Mandaloun would win the 2021 Kentucky Derby. One plaintiff claims he could have made between $10,000 and $100,000 if Mandaloun won.

Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first, but the win is being called into question after the horse tested over the limit for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory steroid, after the race.

After denying any wrongdoing, Baffert admitted this week that Medina Spirit was being treated for a skin issue with an ointment containing the steroid. The trainer says it was an accident and that he was unaware that the ointment would lead to a positive drug test.

Kentucky Derby officials are still waiting for the results of a second test before deciding if Medina Spirit should be disqualified.

It's too late for the gamblers though. Their suit claims that Baffert was involved in racketeering because of "multiple and repeated acts of illegally doping and entering horses into thoroughbred races."

The plaintiffs are seeking financial damages and they want to see Baffert banned from thoroughbred racing.

"If we're not fighting for the bettors, it's just going to keep on going. Without the bettors, there is no sport of horse racing," Wunderler told the Louisville Courier Journal.

Photo: Getty Imges