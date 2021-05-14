Indianapolis Renamed 'Block City' For Pacers Center Myles Turner

On Friday, May 14, people living in Indianapolis were officially Block City residents.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a proclamation that renamed the city for 24 hours in honor of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and his bid for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

The proclamation reads:

Indiana Pacers Center Myles Turner, who is having the best defensive season of his career by leading the league with 3.4 blocks per game - an Indiana Pacers Franchise record, contesting the most shots at the rim - 13.2 rim contests out of 100, and averaging 0.9 steals, has embraced the role as the team’s defensive captain and is dedicated to pursing the 2021 National Basketball Association (NBA) Defensive Player of the Year award.

In support of Turner's DPOY campaign, MTN DEW is donating 200 packages of essential items, including water, food, toiletries and blankets, to the player's charity, W.A.R.M. (Work As Role Models).