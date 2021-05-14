Feedback

Indianapolis Renamed 'Block City' For Pacers Center Myles Turner

By Anna Gallegos

May 14, 2021

On Friday, May 14, people living in Indianapolis were officially Block City residents.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a proclamation that renamed the city for 24 hours in honor of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and his bid for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

The proclamation reads:

Indiana Pacers Center Myles Turner, who is having the best defensive season of his career by leading the league with 3.4 blocks per game - an Indiana Pacers Franchise record, contesting the most shots at the rim - 13.2 rim contests out of 100, and averaging 0.9 steals, has embraced the role as the team’s defensive captain and is dedicated to pursing the 2021 National Basketball Association (NBA) Defensive Player of the Year award.

In support of Turner's DPOY campaign, MTN DEW is donating 200 packages of essential items, including water, food, toiletries and blankets, to the player's charity, W.A.R.M. (Work As Role Models).

Turner believes he really has a case for the postseason award.

"I understand defense isn't all about blocks. That's something I do best. After this season I'm going to lead the league in blocks in two out of the last three years. I defend the perimeter. I'm one of the better pick-and-roll defenders in the league. My team needs me out there. When I'm not out there, the difference is glaring," he told the Indianapolis Star.

Currently, Philadelphia 76er's Ben Simmons and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz are considered the front runners, according to CBS Sports.

Photo: Getty Images

