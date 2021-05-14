JAY-Z & Nas Collab Reportedly Appears On DMX's Posthumous Album 'Exodus'

DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus, will feature a star-studded roster.

On Thursday (May 13), Swizz Beatz, who served as executive producer for the set, previewed the collection during a listening party for radio DJs and industry heavyweights via Zoom, and Twitter is filled with tidbits. The album, which reportedly clocks in at 10 tracks, features appearances from the likes of JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Bono, Alicia Keys, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda, The LOX and Snoop Dogg. In fact, Nas appears on two cuts, one of them including a song with HOV.

At the start of the pandemic, X and Darrin "Dee" Dean of Ruff Ryders drove to Nashville in an RV and stayed there for four months to record the project. "It's sad that he’s not gonna be here, but the music…This album right here is special," Dean gushed. "Like you probably never heard no music like you heard on this one that we did right now. This is probably one of his great albums. One of the best. It’s a classic, for sure."

The album will serve as the late star's follow-up to 2012's Undisputed. "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met," Swizz previously said of the project. "He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."

As we reported, DMX died in early April after a week-long stint in White Plains Hospital. He passed away from a heart attack at 50. Exodus is scheduled for release on May 18.