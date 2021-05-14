Jorja Smith Returns With 'Be Right Back' EP

Jorja Smith has returned with an eight-track EP to hold fans over as they await the English singer-songwriter's next chapter.

On Friday (May 14), Jorja dropped Be Right Back — a project not to be confused as a follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album, Lost & Found.

“It’s called Be Right Back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now,” the 23-year-old singer previously explained of the EP. “This isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it. If I needed to make these songs, then someone needs to hear them too.”

Last month, Jorja announced the EP by dropping by "Gone" — a song that boasts of lost love and regret — which followed her March-released track "Addicted." Both songs appear on Be Right Back along with "Bussdown" featuring ShayBo and five others.