Jorja Smith Returns With 'Be Right Back' EP

By Lauren Crawford

May 14, 2021

Jorja Smith has returned with an eight-track EP to hold fans over as they await the English singer-songwriter's next chapter.

On Friday (May 14), Jorja dropped Be Right Back — a project not to be confused as a follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album, Lost & Found.

“It’s called Be Right Back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now,” the 23-year-old singer previously explained of the EP. “This isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it. If I needed to make these songs, then someone needs to hear them too.”

Last month, Jorja announced the EP by dropping by "Gone" — a song that boasts of lost love and regret — which followed her March-released track "Addicted." Both songs appear on Be Right Back along with "Bussdown" featuring ShayBo and five others.

Be Right Back Tracklist

1. “Addicted”

2. “Gone”

3. “Bussdown” (featuring Shaybo)

4. “Time”

5. “Home”

6. “Burn”

7. “Digging”

8. “Weekend”

