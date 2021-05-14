Mass. Store Owner Hires Shoplifters, Sells $1 Million Worth Of Items Online

A local Massachusetts video store owner is accused of hiring dozens of shoplifters to steal items from numerous other stores to later be sold online, totaling more than $1 million in sales.

CBS Boston reports John Duplease, owner of Adopt A Video on Central Street in Leominster, faces charges of aggravated organized retail crime, being the leader of an organized retail crime and receiving stolen property valued above $1,200.

Leominster Police told CBS Boston Duplease's arrest stemmed from a year-long investigation into the store owner in relation to organized retail crime. The department said Duplease allegedly hired more than 26 "boosters" to steal items from stores including Home Depot, Target, Lowe's Walmart, CVS, Stop & Shop and Hannaford's.

Police said the "boosters" hired for the operation were past shoplifters and rug addicts who received a cash payout for their actions.