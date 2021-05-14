North Carolina Lifts All Gathering, Distancing Restrictions

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday (May 14) that all mass gathering and social distancing requirements are lifted, and the statewide indoor mask mandate will be lifted in most settings. The news comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance for individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working," said Gov. Cooper. "But to keep moving forward — and to make sure that we keep saving lives — more people need to get vaccinated."

The statewide mask mandate has been lifted in most circumstances with the exception of everyone in public schools, healthcare settings, in childcare, on public transit and in prisons, WRAL reports.

While masks are no longer required, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services strongly urges individuals who have not been vaccinated to continue wearing the facial coverings. Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that the state is getting closer to moving past the pandemic, but there is still a ways to go. More than half of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose, while over 45% are fully vaccinated.

"I am so proud of the incredible progress we have made in beating back this pandemic," said Dr. Cohen. "Vaccines continue to be incredibly effective at protecting individuals from this terrible virus. And as more and more people get vaccinated, the results show in our stable metrics with lower cases, lower hospitalizations, and lower deaths."

Photo: Getty Images