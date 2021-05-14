Ohio Man Stole 14 Cases Of Beer And Got 'Angry' When He Couldn't Return It

Police are on the lookout for a man accused of stealing 14 cases of beer from a southwestern Ohio grocery store — and then trying to return it because “his wife bought the wrong beer.”

It happened at the Kroger store on Delhi Pike, according to a Delhi Township Police Department alert issued this week.

The man was “angry” when employees couldn’t verify the purchase and took the beer out of the store with him. That’s when employees checked surveillance video and contacted police, the alert states.

Anyone with information about the man should call 513-922-0060 or call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

