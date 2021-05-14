Feedback

Ohio Man Stole 14 Cases Of Beer And Got 'Angry' When He Couldn't Return It

By Kelly Fisher

May 14, 2021

Police are on the lookout for a man accused of stealing 14 cases of beer from a southwestern Ohio grocery store — and then trying to return it because “his wife bought the wrong beer.”

It happened at the Kroger store on Delhi Pike, according to a Delhi Township Police Department alert issued this week.

The man was “angry” when employees couldn’t verify the purchase and took the beer out of the store with him. That’s when employees checked surveillance video and contacted police, the alert states.

Anyone with information about the man should call 513-922-0060 or call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Read the full alert from the Delhi Township Police Department here:

“The unknown male subject in this alert, stole 14 cases of beer from the Kroger store on Delhi Pike. The male loaded the beer up and attempted to return it, stating his wife bought the wrong beer. While employees were trying to confirm his story, the male became angry and left the store with the beer. Moments later, Kroger employees saw the video of the theft and called the police. If you recognize this subject, please contact the Delhi Township Police at 513-922-0060 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.”

Photo: Delhi Township Police Department

Chat About Ohio Man Stole 14 Cases Of Beer And Got 'Angry' When He Couldn't Return It

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.