Regal Cinemas Reveals When Its Movie Theaters Will Reopen In Ohio

Movie theaters are making a comeback in Northeast Ohio as the region takes steps to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regal Cinemas will reopen its theaters in these four cities on Friday (May 14):

Elyria

Hudson

Massillon

Medina

Regal Cinemas is keeping tabs of which of its theaters have reopened online, broken down state-by-state. The movie theater giant notes that reopening dates for each individual theater could vary, depending on “their unique circumstances.”

Regal Cinemas shows that these movie theaters are now open in Ohio:

Niles, Regal Boulevard Centre

Westlake, Regal Crocker Park & IMAX

Beavercreek, Regal Fairfield Commons & RPX

Massillon, Regal Massillon

Willoughby, Regal Willoughby Commons

Elyria, Regal Cobblestone Square

Mason, Regal Deerfield Town Center & RPX

Hudson, Regal Hudson Cinema

Medina, Regal Medina

Regal Cinemas also shows that theaters reopening on May 21 include:

Lima, Regal American Mall

North Olmstead, Regal Great Northern Mall & PRX - Ohio

Akron, Regal Interstate Park

Akron, Regal Montrose Movies

Youngstown, Regal Cinema South

Akron, Regal Independence

Cleveland, Regal Middleburg Town Square

Richmond Heights, Regal Richmond Town Square

19 News notes that Regal Cinemas requires masks unless movie goers are actively eating or drinking. Anyone who doesn’t have a mask will be given one.

Photo: Getty Images