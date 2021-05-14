Regal Cinemas Reveals When Its Movie Theaters Will Reopen In Ohio
By Kelly Fisher
May 14, 2021
Movie theaters are making a comeback in Northeast Ohio as the region takes steps to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regal Cinemas will reopen its theaters in these four cities on Friday (May 14):
- Elyria
- Hudson
- Massillon
- Medina
Regal Cinemas is keeping tabs of which of its theaters have reopened online, broken down state-by-state. The movie theater giant notes that reopening dates for each individual theater could vary, depending on “their unique circumstances.”
Regal Cinemas shows that these movie theaters are now open in Ohio:
- Niles, Regal Boulevard Centre
- Westlake, Regal Crocker Park & IMAX
- Beavercreek, Regal Fairfield Commons & RPX
- Massillon, Regal Massillon
- Willoughby, Regal Willoughby Commons
- Elyria, Regal Cobblestone Square
- Mason, Regal Deerfield Town Center & RPX
- Hudson, Regal Hudson Cinema
- Medina, Regal Medina
Regal Cinemas also shows that theaters reopening on May 21 include:
- Lima, Regal American Mall
- North Olmstead, Regal Great Northern Mall & PRX - Ohio
- Akron, Regal Interstate Park
- Akron, Regal Montrose Movies
- Youngstown, Regal Cinema South
- Akron, Regal Independence
- Cleveland, Regal Middleburg Town Square
- Richmond Heights, Regal Richmond Town Square
19 News notes that Regal Cinemas requires masks unless movie goers are actively eating or drinking. Anyone who doesn’t have a mask will be given one.
Photo: Getty Images