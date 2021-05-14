Southwest Begins Nonstop Flight To Major Vacay Destination From Phoenix

Beginning this summer, Arizona residents can take a nonstop flight to a major travel destination.

Biz Journals reported that Southwest Airlines is starting nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to four different locations in Hawaii.

The flights will begin on June 27th. There will be flights from Phoenix to Honolulu two times a day and from Phoenix to Kahului, Maui once a day.

Beginning in September, a service will begin between Phoenix and Lihue, Kauai three times per week, and between Phoenix and Kona four days a week.

Southwest's Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Watterson said in a statement:

"Phoenix is another place where more locals fly with Southwest than any other carrier – we’ve grown since launching Phoenix in 1982 to offer service currently to nearly 60 cities nonstop on more than 180 departures a day – and Hawaii service on Southwest is a longtime request."

Phoenix Sky Harbor Vice President Carlos Garcia stated:

"Southwest Airlines is an important partner for the city and Sky Harbor. I am thrilled that they are committed to Phoenix and have launched new service to Hawaii. These flights will not only provide more choices for travelers, but will help boost our economy."

Photo: Getty Images