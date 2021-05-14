This Is The Most Famous TV Show Set In Nevada

Some television shows, like The Office and Friends really pay homage to the states and cities that they are set in. In fact, it's now hard to think of Scranton, Pennsylvania without thinking of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and the characters in The Office.

But not all shows really showcase where they are set. For example, Riverdale is a fictional city that is set somewhere in the northeast United States, but the exact location isn't really ever talked about.

Some states are known for certain television shows, and boast being the home of fictional characters.

So what is the most famous tv show set in Nevada?

According to Insider, it's CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

The long-running forensic crime series lasted 15 seasons and was set out of Las Vegas. It followed a fictional team of crime-scene investigators that were employed by the Las Vegas Police Department who used evidence to solve heinous crimes.

Notable cast members include:

William Petersen

Marg Helgenberger

Laurence Fishburne

Ted Danson

Jorja Fox

CSI was nominated for several different awards during its 15 seasons, including several Emmys and Golden Globes.

To see the most famous shows set in other states, click here.

Photo: Getty Images