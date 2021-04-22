These 3 Nevada Restaurants Ranked Among Yelp's Top 100

Three restaurants in Nevada made Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat for 2021" list, reported USA Today.

Yelp compiled the list using suggestions from Yelp users. Those suggestions were then analyzed by Yelp's data team by ratings, reviews, volume of submissions, and geographic representation. Yelp also used the "expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings."

Here are the three Nevada restaurants that made the list:

Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina in Henderson came in at number 17 on the list, and the highest-placing restaurant in Nevada. You can grab traditional dishes like Chile Rellenos, Carnitas, Enchiladas de Mole, and fajitas. Taste the amazing flavors at 16 S Water Street in Henderson.

Esther's Kitchen in Las Vegas came in at number 49 on the list. According to the website, this seasonal Italian restaurant is inspired by the bounty of the West Coast and the traditions of Italy. Visit the eatery at 1130 S. Casino Center Boulevard in Las Vegas.

Paisan's Old World Deli & Catering in Reno came in at number 80. This Italian eatery not only loves when people walk in to the restaurant, but they love delivering and catering to people as well. Check it out at 6550 Longley Lane, Suite 110 in Reno.