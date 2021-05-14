This Is The Most Famous TV Show Set In New Mexico

Some television shows, like The Office and Friends really pay homage to the states and cities that they are set in. In fact, it's now hard to think of Scranton, Pennsylvania without thinking of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and the characters in The Office.

But not all shows really showcase where they are set. For example, Riverdale is a fictional city that is set somewhere in the northeast United States, but the exact location isn't really ever talked about.

Some states are known for certain television shows, and boast being the home of fictional characters.

So what is the most famous tv show set in New Mexico?

According to Insider, it's Breaking Bad.

This show is set in Albuquerque and follows a high school chemistry teacher who cooks meth to pay for his medical bills after finding out that he has lung cancer.

Actor Bryan Cranston won four Emmys for his part in the show, while Aaron Paul won three, and Anna Gunn won two.

Breaking Bad won "Outstanding Drama Series" two years in a row. The show is one of the most-watched cable series on American television. In fact, in 2013, it won a Guinness World Record for "the most critically acclaimed show of all time."

Photo: Getty Images