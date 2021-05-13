Free Money! New Mexico Has Millions To Give And Some Of It Could Be Yours

Did you know that every state has a website that has "lost money" that is owed to residents? What's better is that some of that money could be yours, and it's super easy to claim.

The unclaimed property is a financial asset that is owed to individuals or businesses and is considered unclaimed when there has been no owner contact for a period of time, usually one to three years.

The money can be anything from forgotten checking accounts, old uncashed checks, stocks, safe deposit boxes, escrow funds, group policy benefits, and more.

So how do you find out if you have any unclaimed money?

All New Mexico residents can use https://www.missingmoney.com/en/, which is a multi-state database, to see if they have anything that is unclaimed. This is helpful for those that may have moved from state to state in the past years.

There may be many others that share the same name as you, so if you have unclaimed money, you'll have to scroll until you find your name next to your correct last address.

If you see your name, click on "claim." Follow the instructions from there and you'll be on your way to the easiest payday you've ever earned!

Photo: Getty Images