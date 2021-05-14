This Is The Most Famous TV Show Set In Utah

Some television shows, like The Office and Friends really pay homage to the states and cities that they are set in. In fact, it's now hard to think of Scranton, Pennsylvania without thinking of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and the characters in The Office.

But not all shows really showcase where they are set. For example, Riverdale is a fictional city that is set somewhere in the northeast United States, but the exact location isn't really ever talked about.

Some states are known for certain television shows, and boast being the home of fictional characters.

So what is the most famous tv show set in Utah?

According to Insider, it's Big Love.

This show follows a polygamist from Utah who is played by actor Bill Paxton. The character lives with three wives, played by Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloe Sevigny, and Ginnifer Goodwin, and their seven children.

The show aired for five seasons.

Chloe Sevigny won a Golden Globe for her role in the show in 2010.

Photo: Getty Images