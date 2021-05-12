Feedback

You Could Get Paid Big Money Just To Take Pictures Of Utah

By Ginny Reese

May 12, 2021

Road through mountains in Utah

Do you love getting out and exploring the beautiful state that you live in?

WhistleOut is paying residents to explore Utah and take photos with a smart phone. The best part is that they're also covering travel expenses and buying the phone!

The position is called "Chief Adventure Officer" and the company is choosing one for every state.

You don't have to be a professional photographer, and you can learn new photo-taking skills as you go.

WhistleOut wrote on Twitter:

"Adventure is calling! We're looking to pay one of you $1,000 to get out and explore your state's most scenic areas! Visit us below to apply!"

The position is super easy to apply for. Simply click this link, scroll down to the application, and answer a few questions. You'll also be prompted to use 100 words or less to explain why you think you deserve the title and position.

So what exactly will you get if you're chosen?

Winners will receive $1,000 in cash, a smartphone of your choice worth up to $1,000 to serve as a camera, and a $500 reimbursement for travel expenses.

Photo: Getty Images

