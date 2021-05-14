This Patriots Player Is First To Take Advantage Of New NFL Rule
By Jason Hall
May 14, 2021
New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley announced he's switching to No. 8, becoming the first Patriots player to take advantage of the NFL's new relaxed jersey rule.
Bentley, who previously wore No. 51 under the league's original guidelines, announced his decision on Twitter Friday (May 14) morning alongside an edited graphic of himself wearing his new number.
NFL linebackers were previously limited to wear Nos. 50-59 and 90-99. However, players from the position group are now allowed to wear Nos. 1-59, as well as 90-99, per the league's recent rule change.
Several other position groups are also now eligible to wear numbers not previously offered under NFL rules.
🎱 x 🦍 See You Soon pic.twitter.com/INDfN74DEu— Ja’Whaun Bentley🎈 (@NVBentley33) May 14, 2021
Here's how the new jersey numbers break down by position:
- Quarterbacks, punters and kickers: 1-19
- Defensive backs: 1-49
- Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends and wide receivers: 1-49, 80-89
- Offensive linemen: 50-79
- Defensive linemen: 50-79, 90-99
- Linebackers: 1-59, 90-99
The rule was among several changes made during the NFL owners' April session, following the intial NFL Owners Meetings in March, which also resulted in a new 17-game regular season schedule.
Other new rules include the following per ESPN:
- Approved a relaxation of rules for the numbers allowed for certain positions.
- Approved a one-year experiment to make recovering onside kicks easier, with the receiving limited to nine players within 25 yards of the ball.
- Tabled a rule to expand the area where players are prohibited blocking below the waist.
- Eliminated overtime in preseason games.
- Changed a rule to enforce a loss of down if two passes are completed behind the line of scrimmage.
- Approved a rule change to ensure the enforcement of all accepted penalties during successive try attempts.
- Did not act on a "spot or choose" proposal from the Ravens for the winner of the overtime coin toss.
- Decided to include taunting among its points of emphasis for 2021.
- Tabled a proposal from the Buffalo Bills that would have pushed back interviews for general manager and head-coaching positions until after the championship round of the players, which would have prevented hires until after the Super Bowl.
- Completed a study of the sharp drop in offensive holding during the 2020 season.
Photo: Getty Images