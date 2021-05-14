This Patriots Player Is First To Take Advantage Of New NFL Rule

New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley announced he's switching to No. 8, becoming the first Patriots player to take advantage of the NFL's new relaxed jersey rule.

Bentley, who previously wore No. 51 under the league's original guidelines, announced his decision on Twitter Friday (May 14) morning alongside an edited graphic of himself wearing his new number.

NFL linebackers were previously limited to wear Nos. 50-59 and 90-99. However, players from the position group are now allowed to wear Nos. 1-59, as well as 90-99, per the league's recent rule change.

Several other position groups are also now eligible to wear numbers not previously offered under NFL rules.