Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence On Father's Death In Emotional Letter
By Regina Star
May 15, 2021
Nicki Minaj is finally feeling comfortable enough to discuss her death of her father.
In a message posted to the 38-year-old's website on Friday (May 14), the rapper finally broke her silence on losing her dad, Robert Maraj, to a tragic hit-and-run accident that happened earlier this year.
“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” the “Fractions” lyricist started in her message. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”
“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed," she continued. "It’s been a min since I wrote a letter & I know how much u guys love them. I love you dearly. Miss you so much. Thank you … for everything."
As we previously reported, Robert had reportedly been walking on a roadway at around 6:15 p.m. on February 12 when a vehicle struck him in Mineola, New York. He was later transported to a hospital, where he, unfortunately, passed away the following day. He was 64.
In the following week, the police were able to track down the vehicle involved and the suspected driver, Charles Polevich, 70, using security footage. Polevich subsequently turned himself.
Nicki Minaj is nominated for Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year ("Tusa") at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Photo: Getty Images