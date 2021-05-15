Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence On Father's Death In Emotional Letter

Nicki Minaj is finally feeling comfortable enough to discuss her death of her father.

In a message posted to the 38-year-old's website on Friday (May 14), the rapper finally broke her silence on losing her dad, Robert Maraj, to a tragic hit-and-run accident that happened earlier this year.

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” the “Fractions” lyricist started in her message. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”

“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed," she continued. "It’s been a min since I wrote a letter & I know how much u guys love them. I love you dearly. Miss you so much. Thank you … for everything."