It looks like more new Green Day music is on the way!

Over the weekend, the band shared a snippet of new music from inside the studio, but perhaps the most surprising part of the video was Billie Joe Armstrong's new look. The clip began with the camera pointed toward the recording console as a catchy tune blared, but then the frontman turned the camera to his face, showing off glasses, blond hair and a scruffy beard. The trio captioned the Instagram post with three sets of eye emojis.

Listen to the song teaser and see Armstrong's new look below.