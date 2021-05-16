Green Day Tease New Music In The Studio
By Katrina Nattress
May 16, 2021
It looks like more new Green Day music is on the way!
Over the weekend, the band shared a snippet of new music from inside the studio, but perhaps the most surprising part of the video was Billie Joe Armstrong's new look. The clip began with the camera pointed toward the recording console as a catchy tune blared, but then the frontman turned the camera to his face, showing off glasses, blond hair and a scruffy beard. The trio captioned the Instagram post with three sets of eye emojis.
Listen to the song teaser and see Armstrong's new look below.
Green Day shared a new single, "Here Comes The Shock," back in February, so are they working on the follow-up to last year's Father of All...? During an interview with NME last November, Armstrong admitted that though he's been writing a lot during quarantine, he's not sure what will come out of it — and that's a good thing.
“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens,” he explained at the time. “That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”
Photo: Getty Images